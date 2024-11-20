Zimbabwe: Family Riots Premiers, Unpacking Zimbabwe's Struggle With Inequality and Resistance

Over the weekend, Danai Gurira's Almasi Collaborative Arts, the United States of America-based thespian, premiered its latest theatre production, Family Riots.

Family Riots, written by Gideon Jeph Wabvuta and directed by Makomborero Theresa Muchemwa, will be shown until November 24 at the National Arts Gallery in Harare.

The production explores the experiences of once-segregated black natives in an independent Zimbabwe.

Although Zimbabwe attained independence in 1980, the country struggles with inequality as depicted by the characters Bibo and Tabie played by Tanatswa Kumbirai and Yeukai Mhandu, respectively.

Bibo and Thabita are driven by the desire to change the status quo, joining a movement supporting Flo, a female politician and a cult figure in the play.

The high density of Mbare is disturbed and becomes a backdrop for teargas-filled streets as the police quell protests from workers who demand better wages, highlighting a deep social divide that persists in post-independent Zimbabwe.

Tabita, a dedicated domestic worker, brings to life a spirit of resistance to mediocrity as she enrols in adult education, marking a shift from the traditional role of women confined in the domestic sphere.

The Mutanga family, a microcosm of the affluent in black society, is a close-knit family that conceals its struggles.

Sydney Mutanga, portrayed by Michael Sydney, the patriarchy and a business owner represents how black businessmen remain under the influence of the entrenched white elite, who financially bail his Kings Taxi company.

Despite being outwardly successful, the Mutanga family is haunted by secrets and spiritual forces that threaten to rip it apart.