Zimbabwe: World Toilet Day - NGO Urges Action to Tackle Chiredzi District's Open Defecation Rated As High As 63 Percent

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) has called for a unified approach to address open defecation in Chiredzi district, where rates are as high as 63%.

The Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) report of August 2024 reveals that Chiredzi district is grappling with a persistent sanitation crisis, with the highest proportion of households engaging in open defecation over the past five years.

Commemorating World Toilet Day Tuesday, MDTC executive director Promise Makoni told NewZimbabwe.com that there was a need for collaborative efforts to tackle the sanitation crisis in the district.

"It is a special day for us as we are currently working in Chiredzi District, promoting sanitation and hygiene to reduce open defecation in the communities.

"Let us join hands and work together to minimize open defecation in rural areas through increased awareness training and technical support.

"There is a need for combined efforts from both stakeholders, government, partners, and the community so that we can achieve sanitation for all," Makoni said.

In Chiredzi, 63% of rural households lack access to safe sanitation facilities.

The ZIMLAC report also revealed that many districts nationwide are struggling with high rates of open defecation, with Binga (74%), Lupane (53%), and Kariba (64%) leading the regions most affected.

Globally, the United Nations reports that 3.5 billion people still lack access to safe and sufficient sanitation facilities, which are essential for human health and well-being.

This year's World Toilet Day theme, "Toilets - A Place for Peace," emphasizes the connection between sanitation and the broader issues of peace and security.