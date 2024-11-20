Uganda: 25 Repatriated ADF Rebels Reunite With Communities After Rehabilitation

A total of 25 former Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, including women and children, have been reintegrated into their respective communities after undergoing three months of rehabilitation by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

The group, consisting of five Ugandans and 20 Congolese nationals, was among those captured during Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This brings the total number of ADF ex-combatants repatriated since August last year to 178.

The Deputy Defence Public Information Officer, Col Deo Akiiki, noted that the ex-combatants had undergone extensive rehabilitation, including deradicalization and skills training in tailoring and mechanics, to support their smooth reintegration into society.

"These ex-combatants have been fully rehabilitated and are ready to return to their communities, where they will be hosted and supported," said Col. Akiiki.

The five Ugandans in the group have been issued amnesty certificates under Uganda's Amnesty Act, which pardons individuals who renounce rebellion.

However, Nathan Twinomugisha, the Legal Head of Amnesty International, emphasized that the amnesty only covers crimes committed during the rebellion and does not extend to other unlawful activities.

"Beneficiaries of amnesty must understand that it only applies to bush-related crimes," said Amnesty international legal department head, Nathan Twinomugisha.

Before warning, "for us we forgive you only once. If you go back then the law will catch up with you."

The Congolese nationals are yet to receive amnesty certificates, but discussions between the Ugandan and DRC governments are underway to formalize their legal status under a similar framework.

This initiative is part of Uganda's broader effort to demobilize and reintegrate former combatants into society, contributing to peacebuilding and stability in the region.

As the ex-rebels return to their communities, stakeholders are optimistic that the skills acquired during rehabilitation will empower them to lead productive lives and deter recidivism.