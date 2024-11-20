Uganda: Court Martial Hands Sentences Four to Six Years for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

19 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Billclinton Nuwahereza

Keffa Kiwanuka, Jonathan Magoma Waswa, Moses Nyombi, and Saulo Ssekandi were convicted under the Firearms Act Cap 229 and the UPDF Act, 2005.

The General Court Martial in Makindye has sentenced four individuals to prison for unlawful possession of ammunition and defense stores.

The four men were initially charged on June 24, 2024. When the case resumed on October 7, 2024, they pleaded guilty to all charges, including unlawful possession of ammunition and defense stores.

Based on their guilty pleas and the facts presented, the court convicted them.

Brigadier General Robert Freeman Mugabe, chairman of the General Court Martial, presided over the sentencing.

While he noted that the crimes warranted a prison term of eight years, he considered mitigating factors, including the time already spent on remand.

As a result, each defendant was sentenced to six years, three months, and eight days in prison, with the sentences running concurrently.

The court granted a one-year reduction for mitigating circumstances and an additional deduction of eight months and 22 days for time already served in custody.

This ruling reflects the court's commitment to upholding Uganda's firearms and defense laws while ensuring fair and just sentencing.

Unlawful possession of ammunition and defense stores is a serious offense in Uganda, carrying stringent penalties intended to deter misuse and protect public security.

This case serves as a reminder of the legal consequences for violating these provisions.

