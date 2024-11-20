Uganda: Museveni Now Says Won't Meddle in Iteso-Japadhola Tororo Split Issue

The President, who had previously pledged to resolve the conflict, compared the situation to ripening bananas.

President Museveni has declared his hands are up and off in the long-standing dispute over the proposed division of the district between the Iteso and Japadhola communities.

During a recent tour of the Bukedi subregion to promote the wealth creation program, Museveni acknowledged the deepening rift but emphasized that the government would not impose a solution.

"When it came to splitting the district, the Iteso said they want Tororo Municipality because it is part of Tororo County. The Japadhola insisted the town is their identity. I can't impose anything on them," Museveni said.



"When you put bananas on the ground to ripen, you wait. You don't remove them when they are not ripe, because you will fail," Museveni explained, stressing that the two communities must reach a consensus before the government intervenes.

The President's remarks have elicited mixed reactions from district leaders and stakeholders.

Tororo County South MP Fredrick Angura called for the implementation of previously agreed-upon solutions.

"It took us long to even agree to go to London. Let's operationalize the findings. Let's not keep shifting the goalposts," Angura said.

Josel Obbo, Prime Minister of the Tieng Adhola cultural institution, supported the President's position, stating, "The President knows that even if he decides today, there must be a council resolution. So, he can't impose anything on us."

Tororo Municipality MP Apollo Yeri Ofwono urged unity and dialogue, saying, "This is the time to unite and make a resolution because nobody is a loser in this game."

Political analysts have offered differing views on the President's stance. Micheal Ochwo criticized the move as politically motivated ahead of the 2026 elections, saying, "Our President is a politician. He enjoys politicking, sometimes at the expense of ordinary people."

However, Peter Ekikina argued that the President's approach was strategic for fostering lasting peace.

"I think the President's statement is timely. Past reports have been insufficient to guide a decision. The communities must revisit the drawing board," Ekikina said.

The unresolved division has had a significant impact on service delivery in Tororo District. Despite receiving Shs 1 billion for road maintenance this year, the district managed to rehabilitate only 200 kilometers of its over 660-kilometer road network.

The dispute has also fueled political tensions, particularly in elections for the Woman MP seat.

Critics argue that while Museveni's cautious stance aims to prevent further division, delays in resolving the conflict are exacerbating the district's challenges.

As the Iteso and Japadhola communities remain at odds, the future of Tororo District hangs in the balance, with many urging dialogue and compromise to break the stalemate.