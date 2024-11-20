Uganda: President Museveni Orders Courts to Deny Bail to PDM Fund Misusers

The President's directive is part of his performance assessment tour of the Teso sub-region, aimed at evaluating the impact of PDM and promoting participation in wealth creation initiatives.

Soroti -- President Museveni has directed courts to deny bail to individuals implicated in misusing Parish Development Model (PDM) funds.

Speaking during a stakeholders' meeting in Kumi District on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, following the inauguration of the Soroti Presidential Skilling Hub, Museveni also instructed police to withhold bond for suspects, signaling a firm stance against corruption in government programs.

Mr Museveni has often riled the the legal fraternity by making controversial statements that go against the rule of the law and the Constutition.

The President's directive is part of his performance assessment tour of the Teso sub-region, aimed at evaluating the impact of PDM and promoting participation in wealth creation initiatives.

He stressed that misappropriation of PDM funds not only hampers poverty alleviation efforts but also derails socio-economic development.

At Kumi Boma, Museveni urged the people of Teso to adopt "scientific productive work" as a means of fostering economic growth.

President Museveni with the family of Joseph Ijara, a model farmer in Serere He underscored the importance of irrigation, revealing plans for a large-scale project that includes fish farming to boost agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Museveni expressed satisfaction with the progress of the PDM, noting that many beneficiaries are accessing financial resources exceeding Shs1 million for the first time.

He described this as a significant step toward economic empowerment and community transformation.

During the meeting, Teso leaders presented a memorandum with key appeals, including the reinstatement of educational scholarships for local students, the establishment of a cassava processing plant, and the expansion of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital to enhance healthcare and training.

Other requests included increased funding for water production, dam construction, additional resources for the Ministry of Teso Affairs, compensation for cattle lost during past conflicts, and the creation of a cattle breeding center in Serere District to support livestock development.

Museveni's tour of the Teso sub-region will continue, focusing on assessing ongoing projects and encouraging the adoption of sustainable and modern agricultural practices.