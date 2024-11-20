South Africa: Police to Monitor Spaza Shop Registrations - South African News Briefs - November 20, 2024

Police Deployed to Spaza Shop Registration Points Amid Tensions

Law enforcement officers will be stationed at 85 registration centers across Gauteng to oversee the registration of spaza shop businesses, reports EWN. This decision follows incidents where foreign nationals were barred from registering at the Jabulani Civic Centre in Soweto by members of Operation Dudula. The Gauteng Provincial Government released a list of registration sites in response to a recent series of poisoning incidents that claimed the lives of at least 22 children. The initiative aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement, granting spaza shop owners 21 days to register their businesses with the government or face closure. Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, said that police would be on hand to maintain order during the registration process. Maile also cautioned South Africans against registering businesses on behalf of foreign nationals, warning that such actions could lead to legal consequences in cases of negligence or harm.

More Arrests Likely in AKA Murder

Police have detained seven men in connection with the killings of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, as investigations progress to identify the masterminds behind the February 2023 murders, reports IOL. AKA and Tibz were shot outside the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road. So far, authorities have apprehended Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande on charges that include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, attempted murder, and money laundering. All five remain in custody. Two additional suspects, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, were arrested in eSwatini and are contesting extradition. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, refrained from disclosing specifics about the investigation but said, "A clear picture is forming." He indicated that when the case returns to court, compelling evidence will reveal the lengths individuals went to in orchestrating the murders. Mkhwanazi emphasized that while police have detained those who executed the killings, efforts remain focused on identifying the mastermind behind the plot.

Teen Killed on Way to School

A 14-year-old student from Ravensmead High School was fatally shot while heading to school during peak-hour traffic in Elsies River, according to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that preliminary information suggests two additional victims were transported to a hospital for medical attention. "The other two individuals are reportedly not students. The suspected attackers fled into the grounds of St Andrew's [Technical High] School as learners arrived," said Hammond. "This caused widespread panic among the students, with some fleeing the premises. Schools in the vicinity immediately implemented lockdown procedures for safety, although some parents have chosen to retrieve their children," she said. Law enforcement at the scene confirmed that gunmen fired shots as students were on their way to school.

