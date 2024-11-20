Uganda: VP Alupo, Speaker Among Laud President Museveni's Skilling Initiative

19 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Teso Zonal Presidential Skilling Hub in Soroti recently played host to a high-profile event, as Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and Vice President Jessica Alupo joined other leaders from the Teso sub-region to receive President Kaguta Museveni.

Speaker Among commended President Museveni for his dedication to empowering the youth through skilling initiatives.

"These programs are crucial in transforming the lives of young people, promoting self-reliance, and fostering economic growth in the region," she emphasized.

Among also pledged Parliament's continued support for initiatives aimed at uplifting the people of Uganda, urging the community to seize these opportunities for sustainable development.

Vice President Alupo also lauded President Museveni's leadership in industrial skills development, highlighting his role in establishing 19 presidential industrial hubs across the country to combat unemployment among young people.

"The President is an expert in diagnosing problems that affect the people and providing solutions," she noted.

The Teso Zonal Presidential Skilling Hub is part of President Museveni's broader initiative to promote economic growth and self-reliance among Ugandan youth.

With Parliament's backing, this program is poised to make a lasting impact on the region's development.

