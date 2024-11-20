Rwanda: Five Lessons Amavubi Should Learn From Afcon 2025 Qualifiers

It was heartbreaking for Amavubi to defeat Nigeria in Uyo but still fail to grab a ticket for the AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Amavubi finished in third place, level on 8 points with Benin but missed out on the qualification to the continental football showpiece on goal difference. This meant the West Africans finished 2nd on Superior goal difference.

Amavubi shot themselves in the foot with a 0-1 home defeat to Libya in Kigali. Had they at least drawn at home to Libya in Kigali, they would have finished 2nd with 9 points. It was a game Rwanda dominated missing 8 clear chances but ended up on the losing side.

After Spittler and his Rwanda side fell short of an AFCON qualification, Times Sport takes a look at five things the team should take critical lessons ahead of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers which resumes in March 2025.

Avoid defeat at home in qualifying games

If Amavubi had managed at least a point against Libya at Amahoro Stadium, they would have been on their plane to Morocco for the AFCON 2025 finals.

But defeat against the Libyans spelled doom for Amavubi. Going forward, and with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resuming in March, Rwanda must make it a point to at least win all home games. That will be ideal for the team, considering that they have proven they can also pick points away.

Nshuti needs an attacking backup

Innocent Nshuti did not score a single goal for his US third league club One Knoxville FC in the just-concluded season but he came good in Amavubi colours scoring three times in 6 AFCON 2025 qualifying games.

The former APR FC striker scored three of the five goals that Rwanda scored during the qualifying campaign, with a contribution which is equivalent to 60 per cent.

It is evident that when the striker doesn't find his scoring boots, Amavubi struggle. The onus now lies on coach Frank Spittler to find a striker who can compete with Nshuti or serve as back up.

21-year-old Josias King Furaha of newly promoted Norwegian second league club FK Jerv, can be among Spittler's possible options.

Play with determination

The games that Amavubi played with real zeal and firepower during the qualifiers are the ones they won. From their 2-1 victory over Benin, the 0-0 draw with Nigeria, both in Kigali, to the 2-1 famous victory against the Super Eagles, were games Amavubi went all out.

Whenever they played with determination, they have showed that they play any side in the world.

In-depth squad

Amavubi squad size is so small. For any team to qualify for a major tournament, the players at the bench should be equally good as those who start.

Rwanda defeated Nigeria because substitutes Jojea Kwizera and Samuel Gueulette came from the bench and changed the phase of the game with the former providing an assist for the equalizer.

Spittler must always endeavour to have a good squad with quality players at the bench who can come in and make an impact as well as get him the needed results when things get tough.

Amavubi shouldn't be underdogs anymore

Spittler beat South Africa, Benin and Nigeria which is a big plus. He is gradually building a team which has no respect for any country regardless of name and status.

Amavubi are pushing up and being able to defeat countries like Nigeria shows they are on course and Spittler is doing something meaningful.