Rwanda: Education Ministry Explains Move to Standardise English Tests

A teacher who completed a probationary period must sit for English examination as a medium of instruction every three years, and in case they fail the examination two consecutive times, they are dismissed, a new order of the Prime Minister provides, among other things , according to a new Prime Minister's Order.

The Prime Minister's Order establishing the special Statute governing employees of basic education institutions was published in the Official Gazette on November 14, 2024.

Basic education sub-sector in Rwanda is composed of pre-primary, primary, and secondary education levels.

Rationale for the new move

The Minister of Education, Joseph Nsengimana, told The New Times that since 2009, Rwanda has adopted English as the medium of instruction in its national education system.

"However, assessments conducted at various points have shown that many teachers' English proficiency remains below the desired level to effectively deliver content, which negatively impacts student performance," he said.

Rwanda's Vision 2050 aims to establish the country as a knowledge-based economy, and to realise this vision, changes that enhance student performance at all levels are needed, the minister observed, highlighting that this can only be accomplished if teachers are adequately equipped to deliver effective instruction and prepare students for future challenges.

"To support this, new teachers will be assessed during recruitment, and ongoing professional development will be provided to all educators. Regular assessments every three years will ensure that teachers continue to develop the language proficiency needed to teach effectively in English," Nsengimana said.

Regarding the required support to teachers, he said that the government, through the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with its key stakeholders, is implementing training programmes aimed at improving teachers' English proficiency for both pre-service and in-service teachers.

Teachers will be supported through continuous professional development programmes, including online self-paced training, targeted language courses, mentorship opportunities, peer support networks, and immersive language experiences.

"These programmes are strategically designed to ensure that teachers are equipped with the needed English proficiency to deliver high-quality instruction. Ultimately, the government aims to enhance the overall quality of education and improve learning outcomes for all students," he observed.

Implementation

Speaking to The New Times, Benson Rukabu, the National Coordinator of Rwanda Education for All Coalition (REFAC), said that the move is expected to support quality education through ensuring teachers' competency in English as a medium of instruction, but its implementation should be carefully considered to prevent adverse outcome - the shortage of teachers with pedagogical skills.

He also said that there is a need to avoid a situation where teachers may focus on learning English for them to pass tests in question to avoid dismissal, at the expense of class (students') performance - as a result of dedicating inadequate time to educating students.

Rukabu pointed out that some teachers are professionals, but they face a challenge of limited knowledge in English.

"There should be enough time for effective implementation of the move," he suggested, underscoring the need for effective planning on how to replace teachers who could be dismissed.

"Also, the teachers should not only be qualified in English, but also have teaching skills. If we take on teachers who know English by lack educational skills, it will not be productive for us," he said.