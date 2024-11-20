Somalia: Mogadishu Hosts Two-Day Disaster Management Consultation

19 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — SoDMA Commissioner Mohamud Moalim on Tuesday inaugurated a crucial two-day consultation meeting in the Somali capital, focused on refining the nation's approach to disaster response.

The meeting aims at identifying triggers that could lead to emergencies and improving coordination among various agencies for a more effective shock response strategy.

"Today's initiative is about bringing together experts and stakeholders to streamline our emergency procedures," stated Commissioner Moalim during the opening session. The event, organized by the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), underscores the government's commitment to bolstering its disaster preparedness, particularly in light of recurrent natural calamities like floods and droughts affecting Somalia.

Attendees include representatives from humanitarian organizations, regional and federal government officials, and international partners, all gathered to discuss and develop actionable plans to mitigate the impacts of future disasters.

This meeting is part of a broader effort to enhance Somalia's resilience against environmental shocks through improved coordination and early warning systems.

The outcomes of this consultation are expected to inform SoDMA's future policies and operational strategies, aiming for a more resilient Somalia in the face of natural disasters.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.