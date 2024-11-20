Somalia: Mogadishu Hosts Two-Day Disaster Management Consultation

Mogadishu, Somalia — SoDMA Commissioner Mohamud Moalim on Tuesday inaugurated a crucial two-day consultation meeting in the Somali capital, focused on refining the nation's approach to disaster response.

The meeting aims at identifying triggers that could lead to emergencies and improving coordination among various agencies for a more effective shock response strategy.

"Today's initiative is about bringing together experts and stakeholders to streamline our emergency procedures," stated Commissioner Moalim during the opening session. The event, organized by the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), underscores the government's commitment to bolstering its disaster preparedness, particularly in light of recurrent natural calamities like floods and droughts affecting Somalia.

Attendees include representatives from humanitarian organizations, regional and federal government officials, and international partners, all gathered to discuss and develop actionable plans to mitigate the impacts of future disasters.

This meeting is part of a broader effort to enhance Somalia's resilience against environmental shocks through improved coordination and early warning systems.

The outcomes of this consultation are expected to inform SoDMA's future policies and operational strategies, aiming for a more resilient Somalia in the face of natural disasters.