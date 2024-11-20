Southern Africa: Deputy President to Attend SADC Extraordinary Summit

19 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile is expected participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Deputy President will attend Wednesday's meeting on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Republic of South Africa.

In a statement, the Presidency said the Summit will amongst others, receive an update on the security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and also consider a report carried out on the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), as well as review the mandate to inform the future of the mission before it expires on 14 December 2024.

"South Africa, through its participation and contribution to the SADC Mission in the DRC, continues to play an important role in efforts to bring about peace and security in the SADC region," the Presidency said on Monday.

The Summit will be preceded by the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit plus SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to be held on Wednesday morning.

