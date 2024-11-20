Kenya: CS Karanja Directs Registration for Mung Beans, Cocoyam Farmers

20 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja has directed farmers and dealers of mung beans, locally known as 'Ndegu,' and cocoyam to register with the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) to cultivate and trade the crops.

In a gazette notice dated November 15, the CS announced that growers, grower associations, and dealers handling the two crops must register to operate legally.

Processing plants, warehouses, collection centers, and markets involved in handling and trading mung beans and cocoyam will also require certification from AFA.

Karanja tasked the authority with issuing export and import permits, overseeing marketing, and ensuring adherence to best practices in production, transportation, storage, and processing.

Additionally, AFA will maintain a database on the crops' production, prices, and trade.

"Mung beans and cocoyam shall be developed and regulated under the Agriculture and Food Authority Act, 2013, the Crops Act, 2013, and the Crops (Food Crops) Regulation, 2019," the notice stated.

This directive follows the rejection of the Mung Beans Bill 2022 by the National Assembly in September.

The bill sought to regulate mung bean production, processing, and marketing, requiring growers to register with county agriculture executives and maintain a growers' register.

Despite its rejection at the second reading stage, the bill has been forwarded to mediation for further deliberation.

