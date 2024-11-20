Uganda: FDC Katonga 36 Demand Justice After Torture Ordeal

Thirty-six members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction, recently arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, and charged with terrorism, have recounted harrowing experiences of torture and inhumane treatment during their arrest and detention.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony held at the Katonga Road PFF Party headquarters in Kampala, the group vowed to remain resolute in their fight for justice and accountability.

The emotional event, marked by prayers, defiant songs, and moving testimonies, drew strong condemnation of the Ugandan and Kenyan governments from legal and political leaders.

Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde decried the arrests and treatment of the detainees as gross violations of human rights and international law, pledging legal assistance to ensure justice.

"The actions of the Kenyan and Ugandan authorities are a blatant affront to human rights and international law. This impunity must end," Ssemakadde declared.

Chilling Accounts of Abuse

The detainees, including three women, gave detailed accounts of torture, sexual harassment, and other degrading treatment by security forces.

Florence Lalam, one of the female detainees, described the humiliation they endured during detention.

"Because we were handcuffed, we couldn't undress ourselves. Soldiers came to undress us and stared at our nakedness. We are wives, we are mothers," she recounted.

Other detainees described being violently arrested, beaten, and subjected to prolonged psychological torment.

A Call for Accountability

Ssemakadde criticized the Ugandan government for failing to adhere to its own laws and demanded accountability from Kenya for its involvement in the arrests.

"Governments that rise to power through illegal means often fail to respect the laws they create. Both Uganda and Kenya must answer for these abuses," he said.

Erias Lukwago, a prominent figure in the Katonga faction, emphasized their commitment to seeking justice, not only for the 36 detainees but for all victims of political persecution in Uganda.

"We will not rest until justice is served. This is not just about us--it's about fairness and accountability for all Ugandans," Lukwago said.

Kenyan Silence on Allegations

Kenyan Ambassador Joash Maangi declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing court proceedings.

"These individuals were arrested by Ugandan police and charged in a Ugandan court. Discussing matters still in court is sub judice," Maangi told NBS TV.

Resilience Amid Legal Challenges

Despite the looming legal battles, the FDC Katonga faction remains undeterred. Leaders and members vowed to hold both governments accountable for their actions, which they described as an assault on democracy and human rights.

The detainees' stories have sparked renewed calls for justice and highlighted the importance of protecting fundamental freedoms in Uganda and the wider region.

As their legal struggles continue, their resilience serves as a testament to the enduring fight for human dignity and rights in the face of repression.