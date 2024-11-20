Sudan: Al-Burhan Praises Russia's Supportive Stances Towards Sudan and Its Issues At International Forums

Port-Sudan — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the Russian position supporting Sudan in the UN Security Council, noting that the government is working in harmony with Sudan's friends.

Addressing the opening session of the First Economic Conference in Port -Sudan on Tuesday, Gen. Al-Burhan expressed Sudan's disapproval of the draft resolution that was voted on, noting that the resolution, from its inception, has undermined Sudan's national sovereignty.

He pointed out that the decision did not include any condemnation of the outlaws militia, nor any condemnation of the violation of the national sovereignty, nor any reference to the supporters of the outlaws movement.

He expressed Sudan's rejection of any solutions that come and are imposed from abroad because they are failed solutions, referring to some international experiences that have proven the failure of external solutions, as happened in the Arab Spring countries.

He stressed that the solution to this crisis is to eradicate the militia and to stop its continued presence in the civilian homes and the service and civil facilities.