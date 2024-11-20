Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the rollout of newly redesigned banknotes, following the retirement of former CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.

This follows a public notice issued on August 6, 2024, detailing changes to the denominations.

In a statement, the financial regulator confirmed that all future banknotes will feature the signature of the current CBK Governor, Kamau Thugge, alongside that of the Treasury Principal Secretary, Dr. Chris Kiptoo, who now serves as a Member of the CBK Board.

The changes come after Patrick Njoroge's retirement from the CBK Governor role in mid-June 2023.

The redesign will affect all denominations, including the Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, Sh500, and Sh1,000 notes. The year of print will be updated to 2024, and the new notes will incorporate advanced security features, including colour-changing security threads.

"We wish to inform the public that the release of the Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, and Sh500 denominations is underway. Aside from the changes highlighted, all other features of the banknotes remain the same as those issued in 2019," the statement read.

The release of the Sh1,000 note has also begun, with CBK clarifying that existing notes remain legal tender and will continue to circulate alongside the new ones.

"We would like to remind the public that all other banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will continue to be in use alongside the newly released banknotes," CBK added.