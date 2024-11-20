Namibia: Three Poachers Shot Dead At Etosha

20 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Three poachers have been shot and killed at Etosha National Park by the Namibian Police's anti-poaching unit.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the incident happened at around 19h00 on Saturday.

Shikwambi says during an anti-poaching operation, the police noticed footprints that crossed into the park. The following day, the police continued following the footprints of the suspected poachers.

"However during the tracking, the suspected poachers realised that they were being pursued and started firing at the police. This led to the three suspects being fatally shot during the exchange of fire."

The poachers were found armed with rifles. Their identities have not yet been established, says Shikwambi.

"The police are asking whoever is missing their loved ones since Saturday to visit the Oshakati police station for possible identification of the deceased."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.