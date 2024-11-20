Namibia: Three Poachers Shot Dead At Etosha

Three poachers have been shot and killed at Etosha National Park by the Namibian Police's anti-poaching unit.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the incident happened at around 19h00 on Saturday.

Shikwambi says during an anti-poaching operation, the police noticed footprints that crossed into the park. The following day, the police continued following the footprints of the suspected poachers.

"However during the tracking, the suspected poachers realised that they were being pursued and started firing at the police. This led to the three suspects being fatally shot during the exchange of fire."

The poachers were found armed with rifles. Their identities have not yet been established, says Shikwambi.

"The police are asking whoever is missing their loved ones since Saturday to visit the Oshakati police station for possible identification of the deceased."