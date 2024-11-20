Ethiopia Congratulates Somaliland's President-Elect

· Commends democratic progress

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian government has extended heartfelt congratulations to Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi-Irro on his election as the President of Somaliland.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ethiopia expressed its congratulations to both the newly elected president and the people of Somaliland following the successful presidential election.

The MoFA highlighted Ethiopia's admiration for the democratic governance demonstrated during the election process, commanded both the incoming president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi-Irro, and the outgoing president, Muse BihiAbdi, for their leadership.

Furthermore, the statement conveyed Ethiopia's best wishes for the new Somaliland administration, expressing hope for a successful and productive term in office under President Abdillahi-Irro's leadership.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2024