Ethiopia Congratulates Somaliland's President-Elect

20 November 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

· Commends democratic progress

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian government has extended heartfelt congratulations to Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi-Irro on his election as the President of Somaliland.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ethiopia expressed its congratulations to both the newly elected president and the people of Somaliland following the successful presidential election.

The MoFA highlighted Ethiopia's admiration for the democratic governance demonstrated during the election process, commanded both the incoming president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi-Irro, and the outgoing president, Muse BihiAbdi, for their leadership.

Furthermore, the statement conveyed Ethiopia's best wishes for the new Somaliland administration, expressing hope for a successful and productive term in office under President Abdillahi-Irro's leadership.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2024

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.