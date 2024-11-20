Kenya: 7 Killed, Dozens Displaced in Nairobi's Majengo Slums Fire

Nairobi — Seven people, including three family members, perished in a fire that broke out in Majengo slums, Nairobi on Tuesday night.

Police say the fire also left 10 others injured.

Over 50 houses were destroyed, leaving dozens of families homeless.

"We are continuing to assist the affected families and support search efforts. Our teams remain on the ground to help with recovery and provide relief," the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined but police said an investigation had been launched.

"We are investigating the cause of the fire for now we don't know the cause," said Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei.

Fire outbreaks are common in informal settlements in Nairobi, mainly blamed on electrical faults or arson.