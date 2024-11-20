Uganda: Bobi Demands Answers Over Besigye Abduction

Early morning reports suggested that Opposition stalwart Besigye would be produced at the Military Court Martial today

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has condemned the alleged abduction and disappearance of opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a statement, Mr Kyagulanyi expressed concern over reports that Dr Besigye was abducted on Saturday and is suspected to be in military detention in Uganda.

"This is most unfortunate!" he said, calling for Dr Besigye's immediate release and denouncing what he termed a blatant abuse of the law by authorities in both Uganda and Kenya.

The incident comes months after 36 activists associated with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction were reportedly abducted in Kisumu, Kenya, and transferred to Uganda in violation of extradition laws.

The group was recently granted bail after being charged with treason-related offenses.

Mr Kyagulanyi likened the alleged abductions to Uganda's dark history of political repression, where citizens were forcibly taken from neighboring countries and subjected to torture, imprisonment, or worse.

"We are back to the dark days when Ugandans were casually picked from the streets of Nairobi and returned to Uganda to be tortured, jailed, and others executed," he said.

He also criticized Kenyan authorities, accusing them of complicity in facilitating such acts.

"The abduction of Ugandan citizens from Kenya and handing them over to the regime in Uganda without following extradition laws must be condemned by all people of good conscience!" Mr Kyagulanyi added.

The disappearance of Dr Besigye has sparked widespread concern about the safety of opposition figures in the region.

Critics argue that it casts doubt on Kenya's role as a sanctuary for political exiles, a reputation it held in the 1970s and 80s when it provided refuge for Ugandan opposition leaders, including President Yoweri Museveni during his guerilla war days.

Despite the growing outcry, both the Ugandan and Kenyan governments have yet to comment on Besigye's whereabouts or the allegations surrounding his abduction.

The Minister for Information and Communications Technology, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, stated that he is unaware of the alleged arrest and detention of opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye.

"I have also seen an X post from Madam Winnie Byanyima and received calls from the media. I am trying to cross-check with our security and intelligence agencies. For now, I can't confirm or deny whether Dr. Kizza Besigye is being held," Baryomunsi said.

The minister added that any arrest of Dr Besigye, if it had occurred, would need justification.

"If he is arrested, it would mean there is a reason or charge, and he would be produced in courts of law," he said.

Baryomunsi also suggested that the incident could be a communication lapse.

"It could be possible that Dr Kizza Besigye has failed to communicate with his family.We are cross-checking with authorities in Kenya because the reports indicate he was in Kenya on Saturday," he added.

Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni, is known for his political activism and has been arrested and detained numerous times over the years.

His alleged disappearance follows his recent trip to Nairobi, where he attended the book launch of Kenyan opposition leader Martha Karua.