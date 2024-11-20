Somalia Partners With UNOPS to Design Advanced Drainage System for Baidoa

Somalia has signed a pivotal agreement with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), initiating a 15-month program to assess and design an efficient drainage system for Baidoa city.

The initiative aims to create a comprehensive plan for a modern drainage system in Baidoa, a city frequently affected by flooding and water-related challenges.

The program will focus on providing sustainable infrastructure solutions, enhancing the city's resilience, and improving urban living conditions.

The agreement was signed between Somalia's Ministry of Public Works, Reconstruction, and Housing and UNOPS. Public Works Minister Dr. Elmi Mohamud Noor emphasized that the collaboration will benefit engineers from the Ministry and state governments, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to develop high-quality infrastructure.

Baidoa has long suffered from inadequate drainage systems, leaving the city vulnerable to seasonal floods and their associated socioeconomic impacts. The project aims to address this pressing issue by providing a blueprint for effective water management, which is critical for the city's growth and resilience.

The program's focus is Baidoa, a strategic city in southwestern Somalia, often referred to as the "City of Sorrows" due to its recurrent challenges with displacement, flooding, and infrastructure deficits.

The program spans 15 months, starting immediately after the agreement, with results expected to lay the foundation for subsequent infrastructure improvements in the region.

Local engineers will receive training and capacity-building support, ensuring the sustainability and efficiency of the project.