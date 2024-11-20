Somalia: Tensions Rise As Jubaland Rejects Somali PM's Electoral Accusations

The government of Jubaland has dismissed allegations by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, accusing the regional state of failing to honour agreements on unifying electoral processes and transitioning to a one-person, one-vote system.

The remarks, made during a public speech, have reignited long-standing tensions between Somalia's federal government and the southern regional administration.

Prime Minister Barre criticized Jubaland for abandoning commitments made during the National Consultative Council (NCC) discussions.

According to the Prime Minister, Jubaland's leadership was instrumental in drafting agreements to establish a unified electoral commission and implement nationwide electoral reforms.

"Jubaland's leadership played a critical role in drafting these decisions, yet they have refused to implement them," Barre stated during his address.

Jubaland's Minister of Information, Abdifatah Mohamed Mukhtar, refuted the Prime Minister's claims, asserting that the region's constitution grants it the autonomy to manage its own electoral processes.

"Our constitution allows us to conduct our own elections. The Prime Minister's claims contradict his earlier support for Jubaland's electoral independence." Speaking to the BBC, Mukhtar said.

The minister also highlighted Jubaland's partial boycott of the NCC talks, arguing that the proposals presented did not align with the region's interests. "The federal system requires inclusive decision-making. We will not accept any extension of mandates or delays in our elections," Mukhtar added.

The dispute underscores a deeper divide between Somalia's federal government and its regional states. While Mogadishu views electoral reforms as central to Somalia's democratic progress, Jubaland maintains that its constitutional rights to self-governance are non-negotiable.

Adding to the complexity, Jubaland's electoral commission has confirmed that the state's presidential election will be held on November 25, with parliamentary selections and leadership appointments currently underway in Kismayo. However, the process faces challenges as some candidates threaten to hold parallel elections independent of the current administration, further straining the political landscape.

Analysts caution that the standoff could jeopardize Somalia's broader efforts to implement a cohesive and democratic electoral system. The discord highlights ongoing struggles to balance federal authority with regional autonomy, a cornerstone issue in Somalia's political structure.

Attempts to mediate the growing rift have so far yielded little progress. Kenya, a key regional actor historically involved in resolving disputes between Somali stakeholders, has yet to resolve the impasse.

Observers note that similar disputes in the past have often ended in favour of Jubaland's President Ahmed Madobe, who has been a dominant political figure since 2013.