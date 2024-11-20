Somalia: Over 427,000 Displaced in Somalia Amid Conflict & Climate Shocks

More than 427,000 people have been forced to flee their homes within Somalia during the first 10 months of 2024, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) revealed on Tuesday, highlighting a worsening humanitarian crisis driven by conflict and climate-related shocks.

The UNHCR-led Protection and Solutions Monitoring Network (PSMN), which has tracked internal displacement in Somalia for 17 years, reported a significant spike in October alone. Of the 66,000 people displaced during the month, a staggering 50,000 fled due to escalating violence and insecurity. Southern Somalia's regions of Gedo, Bay, and Banadir bore the brunt of the upheaval, recording the highest influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

This alarming surge underscores the persistent insecurity plaguing the country, exacerbated by inter-clan conflicts, al-Shabaab attacks, and political tensions in various regions.

While conflict remains the primary driver of displacement, climate-induced events have worsened the humanitarian situation. The UNHCR attributed 3,000 displacements in October to environmental factors such as droughts and floods. Somalia's recurring droughts have devastated pastoral and farming communities, while flash floods displace thousands more, leaving them without shelter or livelihoods.

The UNHCR highlighted that food, shelter, water, healthcare, and livelihood support are the most pressing needs for displaced families. Newly displaced persons face dire conditions in overcrowded camps, with limited access to basic services. Host communities, already grappling with scarce resources, are also under immense strain as they attempt to accommodate growing numbers of IDPs.

In its latest operational update, the agency called for urgent support to address the critical needs of vulnerable populations.

The UNHCR, working alongside Somali authorities and humanitarian partners, has scaled up efforts to provide life-saving protection and assistance. This includes shelter distribution, access to clean water, healthcare services, and livelihood programs aimed at restoring dignity and stability to affected communities.

"Providing durable solutions for refugees, asylum seekers, returnees, and IDPs is a top priority," the UNHCR emphasized.

The agency is collaborating with the Somali government and international partners to develop long-term strategies that address the root causes of displacement and ensure sustainable solutions for affected populations.

Somalia's displacement crisis is one of the world's most protracted. Over 3 million Somalis remain displaced due to decades of conflict, instability, and climate change impacts. The country's fragile governance structures and underdeveloped infrastructure have compounded the challenges of addressing the humanitarian needs of millions.

The UNHCR warned that without increased international support, Somalia's displacement crisis could worsen, further destabilizing an already fragile nation. The agency urged donors to step up funding to meet the needs of those affected and invest in long-term solutions that address the dual threats of conflict and climate change.