Uganda: Obongi RDC Hashaka Rescues Pupils Stranded By Flooded Road to Access Ferry

The pupils, residents of Sinyanya in Adjumani District, rely on the Obongi ferry to cross the River Nile daily to attend classes under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program.

Pupils from Obongi Town Primary School in Obongi District faced a challenging start to their day when flooding on the Sinyanya-Adjumani road left them stranded en route to the ferry at Sinyanya landing site.

Their rescue came thanks to the timely intervention of the Obongi Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, who transported them in his official vehicle.

However, this routine is frequently disrupted by adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rains often render sections of the road impassable, and the ferry's operations are occasionally suspended due to mechanical issues or high water levels.

Eyewitness Simon Amale recounted how the RDC stepped in to assist the stranded learners.

"I saw the RDC asking questions to the learners and then shortly he requested them to enter his official car and drove them to access the ferry so they would reach school early to attend lessons," Amale said.

RDC Mpimbaza confirmed the incident, explaining that he encountered the pupils while conducting routine monitoring of the ferry operations.

"I rescued pupils from the Sinyanya side in Adjumani who could not cross due to floods caused by shoddy work on the Adjumani-Sinyanya road," he posted on social media.

The pupils' predicament highlights the unique challenges faced by residents of the Ma'di sub-region. Although the children live in Adjumani District, they attend school in Obongi District, requiring a daily commute across the Nile.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has acknowledged the persistent flooding issues along the Adjumani-Sinyanya road and the impact on ferry operations.

Local officials and stakeholders in the region have called for long-term solutions, emphasizing the need for consistent road maintenance, infrastructure improvements, and better ferry management to ensure uninterrupted access to essential services like education.

This incident underscores the resilience of the community and the critical role of local leaders in addressing immediate challenges while advocating for sustainable infrastructure solutions.