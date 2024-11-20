Uganda: Museveni, Zulu King to Grace Ateker Cultural Festival in Soroti

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi has said President Museveni will grace the Ateker cultural festival in Soroti.

The festival is set for 26 to 29 November in Soroti City.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Amongi said the annual social extravaganza and cultural festival that brings together various Ateker-speaking communities spanning across diverse ethnic groups from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and is coming to Uganda for the first time.

"I am happy to report that we are expecting Heads of State from Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ethiopia who will grace the event with their presence at the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who will be the chief guest," Amongi said.

She noted that the event will also be attended by kings and chiefs from Uganda and across Africa including the Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini as well as delegations from Tukiye(Turkey), Russia and Cuba.

The minister noted that the festival will have cultural performances of the Ateker communities, exhibitions of traiditonal crafts, attire, literature, foods and medicine as well as traditional sports.

"This will include traditional games and football under the concept of the Ateker Cup of Nations, for the promotion of physical fitness and cultural preservation."

Amongi said during the festival, there will be tree planting initiatives as one of the ways to combat climate change but also workshops, panel discussions and conferences on selected topical issues .