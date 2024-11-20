Uganda: Museveni Praises Uganda Cranes for Afcon 2025 Qualification

President Museveni has expressed his congratulations to the Uganda Cranes for securing their spot in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

The Uganda Cranes concluded their group qualifying matches on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Congo Brazzaville, thanks to a goal from Travis Mutyaba.

Prior to the match against Congo, Uganda had already secured their qualification for AFCON despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to South Africa at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

On Wednesday, Museveni took to X (formerly Twitter) to join the country in celebrating this achievement.

"I congratulate the Uganda Cranes on qualifying for AFCON. Uganda has qualified for the third time in the last eight years of the biennial competition," Museveni stated.

He added, "I congratulate the players, coaches, FUFA, the Ministry of Education and Sports, and all fellow Ugandans."

Museveni also reaffirmed the government's commitment to investing in sports infrastructure, emphasizing, "..and we will continue to do so."

The qualification matches for next year's AFCON tournament wrapped up on Tuesday, with Uganda and Tanzania being the only East African nations to qualify for the continent's premier tournament.

The Cranes finished the qualifiers with 13 points, just behind South Africa, and significantly ahead of Congo and South Sudan.

Congo's defeat means they finished third in the group with just four points, extending their wait for an AFCON appearance since 1992.

South Sudan, despite their spirited performances, closed the campaign at the bottom with three points.

Uganda's qualification for their first AFCON since 2019 reflects steady progress.

The team will aim for strong showings in Morocco in December next year.