Uganda: In Bugahya, Six People Are Out to Kick Pius Wakabi Out of Parliament

The political landscape in Bugahya constituency is heating up as six candidates have expressed interest in unseating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Pius Wakabi, ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Critics and contenders alike accuse Wakabi of failing to address critical issues such as extending water and electricity, curbing land grabbing, and advocating for fishermen's rights.

Among those vying for the seat are notable figures such as Peter Simon Kinobe, former president of the Uganda Law Society; Amlan Tumusiime, Kikuube District Resident District Commissioner (RDC); Pastor Bright Muyingo, and Alan Charity Tugume of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Despite this growing opposition, Wakabi remains confident, citing his track record of service and his connection to the people.

Wakabi, who represents Bugahya in the 11th Parliament, joined politics in 2016 after resigning as a school bursar at Kabalega Secondary School in Masindi.

In the 2015 NRM primaries, he defeated seven seasoned politicians with 80% of the vote and later ran unopposed in the 2016 general elections.

In 2021, he triumphed again in the NRM primaries, securing 90% against nine competitors, including Simon Peter Kinobe, and once more faced no opposition in the general elections.

Wakabi attributes his unchallenged electoral success to his delivery on key promises, including fighting land grabbers and championing fishermen's rights.

"I stay connected with my people. I have lobbied for water, and while power remains an issue, I am working on it. I even took fishermen's issues to Parliament. I know my competitors will eventually give up," Wakabi said.

However, his rivals are determined to challenge his dominance. Amlan Tumusiime, a former ally of Wakabi, criticized the incumbent for failing to adequately address land grabbing and infrastructure issues in the constituency.

Tumusiime emphasized his capacity to deliver what Wakabi could not.

"We still have a lot of land grabbing, no power, and water issues. These are problems I can handle. I was a supporter of Wakabi, but he has failed us," Tumusiime said.

Alan Charity Tugume of NUP took a different angle, urging voters to move away from the National Resistance Movement (NRM), which he accused of failing to represent the people's interests.

"It's time for change. NRM MPs are silent on issues affecting their communities because they fear President Museveni. I will boldly advocate for Bugahya and Hoima without fear," Tugume said.

Political analyst Ausi Balyesima predicts a tough race, particularly between Wakabi and Tumusiime.

He highlighted Tumusiime's strong political connections and extensive campaign experience, having supported figures like former Deputy Prime Minister Henry Muganwa Kajura and current Hoima District Woman MP Harriet Businge.

"Wakabi should be worried. Tumusiime has the financial muscle and is backed by influential allies," Balyesima said.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, Bugahya constituency promises to be a battleground of competing visions, with voters ultimately deciding who will best address the region's pressing issues.