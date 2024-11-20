Uganda: Katanga Trial 'Stalls' Amid Repeated Adjournments

Ms Molly Katanga, accused of killing her husband on November 2, 2023, remains in Luzira Prison having been denied bail twice by Judge Isaac Muwata, who at one time promised a speedy trial

The high-stakes murder trial of Molly Katanga, widow of the late businessman Henry Katanga, has faced yet another delay as proceedings were postponed for the second consecutive week.

This time, the postponement was attributed to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Isaac Muwata, who is reportedly attending a judicial training.

The hearing is now scheduled to resume next Tuesday.

The latest delays come on the back of a major blow for the prosecution after the defence punched holes in key witness Naome Nyangweso's testimony and provided evidence that the late Katanga's half-sister had been involved in attempts to coerce a co-accused to change his statement.

With evicence of prison log book showing Ms Nyangweso's visit to Mr George Amanyire in the company of a prosecutor and police as well as a lawyer, Judge Muwata allowed the log book to be submitted as defence evidence.

Henry Katanga, a prominent businessman, was found dead at his home on November 2, 2023. His death led to the arrest of his wife, Molly, who has been on remand at Luzira Prison since February 2024.

Two separate bail applications submitted on her behalf were dismissed, with the court citing assurances of an expedited trial.

However, the case has been marred by repeated delays, raising concerns about the fairness of the judicial process.

One of the significant adjournments occurred recently when state prosecutors requested a two-week break to prepare their expert witness, a pivotal figure in the case.

The witness, who was reportedly upcountry, finally appeared in court, only for proceedings to be delayed again due to the unavailability of key exhibits.

Court officials explained that the evidence storage facility was inaccessible at the time, prompting yet another rescheduling.

These repeated delays have drawn criticism from legal experts and human rights advocates, who argue that the constant postponements undermine Molly Katanga's right to a fair and speedy trial.

Critics also point out the emotional and psychological toll such delays place on both the accused and the victim's family.

During earlier phases of the trial, contentious debates arose over the forensic evidence.

Prosecutors presented circumstantial evidence suggesting that Molly had a motive for the alleged crime, citing long-standing marital disputes.

Defense attorneys countered by accusing the state of relying on speculative claims and questioned the integrity of the evidence-gathering process.

Tensions also flared during pretrial hearings when allegations surfaced about possible mishandling of evidence.

The defense argued that the delay in accessing exhibits could compromise their quality and reliability, potentially prejudicing the case against their client.

Prosecutors, however, insisted that all evidence would be duly presented once logistical issues were resolved.

The delays in the Katanga trial have reignited broader discussions about the efficiency of Uganda's judicial system.

Observers note that the case highlights systemic challenges, including resource constraints and procedural inefficiencies, which often lead to prolonged pretrial detentions and postponed hearings.

For Molly Katanga, these delays have meant months of uncertainty behind bars, with no resolution in sight.

The court has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a just outcome, but the constant adjournments have fueled skepticism among observers.

As the hearing is set to resume next week, the case remains a litmus test for Uganda's justice system and its ability to balance the rights of the accused with the need for timely justice for the victim and his family.