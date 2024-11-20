Uganda: Ssenyonyi Rallies Bukomansimbi Coffee Farmers Amid Concerns Over New Coffee Law

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has called on coffee farmers in Bukomansimbi District to stay resilient amidst growing concerns surrounding the recently enacted Coffee Act.

Addressing farmers mobilized by Bukomansimbi South MP Geoffrey Kayemba Solo in Kiryamenvu on Monday, Ssenyonyi reassured them of their critical role in Uganda's coffee industry.

Bukomansimbi, recognized as a leading coffee-producing region, has been at the forefront of discussions about the future of the coffee sector following the passing of the Coffee Act earlier this year.

Farmers voiced apprehension over the potential impact of the law, which has introduced significant changes to the management of Uganda's coffee industry.

"Coffee will certainly outlive this current government," Ssenyonyi affirmed.

"Do not let anyone discourage you because coffee farmers are the true owners of coffee in this country." He urged the farmers to remain steadfast and to collectively advocate for their rights as they navigate the evolving landscape of the sector.

Concerns Over the UCDA Merger

A central issue raised by the farmers was the recent merger of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF). The restructuring, part of the government's rationalization policy aimed at reducing costs and improving service delivery, has been met with skepticism.

Stakeholders fear that merging UCDA with MAAIF could undermine the autonomy and efficiency of the regulatory body, which has played a pivotal role in promoting and regulating Uganda's coffee sector.

Critics argue that the move may introduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, jeopardizing production and marketing efforts in a sector that generates over $800 million annually from coffee exports.

Farmers Seek Assurance

Farmers in Bukomansimbi expressed concerns about the increased bureaucracy and potential interference in their farming and marketing practices under the new Coffee Act.

Many are worried that the changes could negatively affect their livelihoods and Uganda's global reputation as a coffee exporter.

Ssenyonyi urged the government to provide clear communication and safeguards to ensure that farmers' interests are prioritized.

"These farmers are the backbone of Uganda's coffee industry. Their concerns must not be ignored," he emphasized.

Collective Action for the Future

As the government enacts reforms in the coffee sector, Ssenyonyi encouraged farmers to stay united and vocal in advocating for their rights.

He highlighted the importance of their contributions to Uganda's economy and urged them to continue playing an active role in shaping the sector's future.

With coffee as Uganda's most valuable export, addressing farmers' concerns and ensuring sustainable practices will be essential to maintaining the industry's growth and global competitiveness.