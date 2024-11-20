Uganda: Experts Warn HIV Progress At Risk Without Sustained Efforts, Rights-Based Interventions

Globally, over 31 million people are now living with HIV, a stark increase from 8 million decades ago. In 2023 alone, 380,000 new infections were recorded, highlighting persistent challenges.

A new UNAIDS report released ahead of World AIDS Day underscores the precarious nature of the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

While countries like Uganda have achieved notable progress, with new infections declining by 61% and AIDS-related deaths by 63%, global efforts remain inconsistent.

The report warns that without sustained investments and rights-based strategies, hard-won gains could be reversed.

UNAIDS has called for increased domestic funding and emphasized that "protecting access to information and services is non-negotiable."

Jacqueline Makhoka, UNAIDS country director, stressed the need to prioritize the rights of women and girls, provide equitable education, and implement comprehensive sexuality education.

She noted that scrapping unjust laws, addressing sexual and gender-based violence, and promoting human rights are critical to ending stigma and achieving lasting solutions.

Young people aged 15-24 accounted for 40% of global new infections in 2023, with adolescent girls and young women comprising 120,000 cases.

Uganda Cares Country Programme Director Henry Magala highlighted the importance of empowering youth as advocates.

He emphasized that while 70% of the world's population is below 25 years, only 40% of young people have access to comprehensive HIV information.

Magala called for increased education, protective measures, and expanded access to sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) services.

He also addressed the issue of transactional sex, a key driver of infections in this demographic, and proposed targeted interventions, including economic opportunities for youth, to address vulnerabilities.

Despite advancements, only 72% of young people living with HIV have achieved viral suppression, far short of the global target of 95%.

Local challenges and opportunities

This year's national World AIDS Day celebrations will be hosted in Buyende District, Eastern Uganda, a region grappling with unique challenges.

High rates of gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies, and school dropouts, compounded by limited access to health services, hinder progress.

High rates of gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies, and school dropouts, compounded by limited access to health services, hinder progress.

Testing services, predominantly conducted by professionals, remain out of reach for many rural communities.

The District Chairperson emphasized the importance of data-driven action, noting that while the data paints a grim picture, it provides direction for targeted interventions.

Recent infrastructural developments, including two new ships on Lake Kyoga, could facilitate better health outreach.

Dr Ruth Senyonyi, chairperson of the Uganda AIDS Commission Board, reiterated the need to engage men in testing efforts and accelerate antiretroviral therapy (ART) enrollment to ensure 95% viral suppression.

She highlighted the critical role of eliminating mother-to-child transmission in achieving an AIDS-free generation.

The UNAIDS report and local insights paint a clear picture: progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS is fragile.

Sustaining it requires collective action, rights-based interventions, and unwavering commitment from governments, civil society, and individuals.

With young people at the center of the crisis, their empowerment through education, access to health services, and opportunities will be key to turning the tide against HIV.