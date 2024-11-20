Uganda: Rift in Uganda Law Society As Members Disown Ssemakadde

A faction of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) has issued a firm statement distancing itself from controversial remarks made by its president, Isaac K. Ssemakadde.

The statement, dated November 19, 2024, condemns alleged vulgar and derogatory comments made by Ssemakadde in a viral video targeting high-ranking legal officials, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the Attorney General, and other senior members of the judiciary.

The statement, signed by key regional representatives of the ULS -- Phillip Munaabi (Secretary), Samuel Muhumuza (Western Region Rep), Turyamusiima Geoffrey (Central Region Rep), and Egaru O. Emmanuel (Northern Region Rep) -- categorically disavows Ssemakadde's comments, emphasizing that they do not represent the society's official stance.

"The said statements are words of Isaac Ssemakadde in his personal capacity and are not reflective of the Executive Council of the Uganda Law Society," the statement reads.

Internal Discontent and Professionalism at Stake

The ULS leadership condemned the comments, describing them as "vulgar utterances intended to disparage and demean" public officeholders.

The organization reaffirmed its dedication to upholding professionalism and respect for the rule of law, expressing concern about the damage such remarks could inflict on the society's reputation.

This marks a significant turning point in what appears to be a growing internal rift within the ULS, sparked by Ssemakadde's outspoken criticism of top legal officials, including the Attorney General's office and sections of the judiciary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While Ssemakadde has gained attention for challenging the government on matters of justice, his recent remarks have drawn sharp criticism, both within and beyond the legal fraternity.

Calls for Accountability

Sources within the ULS suggest that this latest controversy has heightened calls for greater accountability and reforms in the society's leadership.

The Executive Council's move to disassociate itself from Ssemakadde's comments underscores dissatisfaction with his leadership approach and signals an effort to preserve the society's integrity.

"We remain committed as your duly elected representatives to maintain the image of the society and refrain from personal attacks, focusing instead on the core issues affecting the membership of the Uganda Law Society," the statement concluded.

A Divided Legal Fraternity

The unfolding rift within the ULS comes at a critical time for the legal profession in Uganda.

Members are increasingly calling for unity and a focus on addressing pressing issues facing the fraternity, including professional development, judicial independence, and the rule of law.

As the debate over Ssemakadde's remarks and leadership style continues, the ULS faces the challenge of balancing free expression with its responsibility to uphold the values of professionalism and respect in the legal profession. Whether this controversy leads to further reforms or deepens divisions within the society remains to be seen.