Africa: South Africa Needs to Take Advantage of the Cape Sea Route's Resurgence in the Wake of Red Sea Route Instability

19 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Timothy Walker

The country needs more than infrastructure upgrades to capitalise on the increased shipping activity along the Cape Sea Route.

The global shipping industry prioritises the relatively shorter and cost-effective route through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. However, since the Galaxy Leader hijacking a year ago today, risks from Houthi attacks off Yemen's coast have seen the Cape Sea Route regain prominence as a major shipping transit corridor.

But despite the opportunities this presents for South Africa, the country is struggling to convert short-term gains into advantages that align with its long-term interests and international maritime goals.

Major shipping companies including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC do not expect stability to return to the Red Sea soon. In September and October 2024, they began announcing new routes around the Cape of Good Hope, starting in February 2025. These routes affect tourism, safety and salvage, search and rescue, customs and economic growth, even though many vessels will bypass South African ports.

A Flourish chartHarbours such as Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha have long served as critical nodes for global shipping, providing services such as vessel maintenance, crew changes and provisioning. They serve as gateways for neighbouring countries to access overseas markets and are a preferred route for vessels bypassing the Suez Canal, whether due to cost or other considerations....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

