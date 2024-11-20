South Africa: Villagers Build Bridge Over Dangerous River After Waiting 13 Years for the Municipality to Do It

But the municipality wants them to destroy it

Villagers in Mthingwevu Luqolweni in Cofimvaba got tired of waiting 13 years for the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality to fulfil its promise to build them a proper bridge. They decided to that each household should donate at least R400 towards material and labour to build the bridge themselves.

But now the municipality has instructed the community to demolish the bridge, which has since been named: Ibholorho yabantu (The People's Bridge).

The villagers raised R28,000 and managed to complete most of the work. Many residents already use the bridge.

The village has been in the news for years following several drownings and near-drowning incidents as a result of people, particularly learners, trying to cross the Mthingwevu river which swells during the rainy summer season. In previous years, matriculants were forced to miss final exams because they weren't able to cross the river.

Residents say that each time there's a tragedy, government officials would come to promise to build a bridge, but this never happened.

The construction of the bridge started in September. But now the municipality has ordered them to demolish it, questioning its structural integrity.

Community leader Sicelo Galada said for years the municipality promised to build them a proper bridge. In 2011 members of the provincial legislature in Bisho visited the villages and also promised to help. When they asked about it, they were told that there's no budget.

"We got tired of waiting," he said.

He said the municipal officials said they would be writing to other departments to intervene so that a proper bridge could be built.

Head of the community's bridge project, Mhlangabezi Nkwaza, said: "We worked hard because we all needed this. We are also grateful to other villagers who step up to help us. The work is not done yet. We need six bags of cement, perma boards and paint, then we will be done."

Ward councillor Nonyameko Sindile said the municipality had many concerns about the safety of the bridge when they visited the village in October.

Sindile confirmed that the municipality does not have enough budget for the bridge but said that officials are in talks with other departments, asking to assist with funding. "Once funds are available we will build the bridge," she said.

Questions sent to Intsika Yethu municipality spokesperson Zuko Tshangana on 5 November went unanswered, despite many promises to do so.