Somalia: Puntland House of Representatives Congratulates New Jubbaland MPs

20 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — The Puntland House of Representatives issued a statement Tuesday congratulating the newly elected members of the Jubbaland House of Representatives, who were officially sworn into office yesterday in Kismayo.

"Speaking on behalf of the Puntland House of Representatives, I congratulate all the new Jubbaland House of Representatives members," said Abdirizak Mohamed, the Speaker of the Puntland Parliament. He emphasized that the election signifies a successful implementation of the Federal system, where Member States manage their internal affairs.

Mohamed expressed hopes that the new MPs would work diligently for the development and well-being of Jubaland's citizens, contributing to peace and progress in the region.

Abdirizak Ahmed Said, another official from Puntland, extended gratitude towards the Traditional Elders and the independent election committee for their commendable execution of the electoral process, which adhered to Jubaland's constitutional guidelines.

The Puntland Parliament extended its best wishes to the new parliamentarians of Jubbaland, hoping for their success in their legislative responsibilities.

