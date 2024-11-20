Somalia: Danish Ambassador Clarifies Stance On Somaliland After Meeting With Somali Foreign Minister

20 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Following a diplomatic stir over comments made in Hargeisa, Danish Ambassador Steen Sonne Andersen met with Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, to address concerns related to Somaliland's recent elections.

The meeting came after Andersen's remarks during a press conference raised eyebrows in Mogadishu for potentially undermining Somalia's sovereignty. In the discussions on Wednesday, Andersen explicitly stated Denmark's position.

"Denmark continues to respect Somalia's territorial integrity and unity, including Somaliland as an integral part," Andersen clarified.

The bilateral talks reaffirmed both nations' commitment to their partnership, touching on key issues like state-building, climate change initiatives, and regional peace and security. Minister Fiqi expressed appreciation for the ambassador's clarifications, emphasizing the need for diplomatic respect to enhance bilateral ties.

Somaliland held its presidential and party elections on November 13, where over 1.2 million participated, earning accolades for their peaceful and transparent process.

Despite this, Somalia remains firm in its opposition to any form of recognition for Somaliland, urging international allies to support its efforts towards national unity.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.