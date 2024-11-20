Somalia: Danish Ambassador Clarifies Stance On Somaliland After Meeting With Somali Foreign Minister

Mogadishu, Somalia — Following a diplomatic stir over comments made in Hargeisa, Danish Ambassador Steen Sonne Andersen met with Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, to address concerns related to Somaliland's recent elections.

The meeting came after Andersen's remarks during a press conference raised eyebrows in Mogadishu for potentially undermining Somalia's sovereignty. In the discussions on Wednesday, Andersen explicitly stated Denmark's position.

"Denmark continues to respect Somalia's territorial integrity and unity, including Somaliland as an integral part," Andersen clarified.

The bilateral talks reaffirmed both nations' commitment to their partnership, touching on key issues like state-building, climate change initiatives, and regional peace and security. Minister Fiqi expressed appreciation for the ambassador's clarifications, emphasizing the need for diplomatic respect to enhance bilateral ties.

Somaliland held its presidential and party elections on November 13, where over 1.2 million participated, earning accolades for their peaceful and transparent process.

Despite this, Somalia remains firm in its opposition to any form of recognition for Somaliland, urging international allies to support its efforts towards national unity.