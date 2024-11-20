Rwanda: Ngoma Genocide Survivor Suspected Killer Arrested, Confesses

The main suspect in the murder of 66-year-old Pauline Nduwamungu, a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, has confessed to killing her and throwing her head in a pit latrine, according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

ALSO READ: Ngoma: Missing head of slain Genocide survivor found

Nduwamungu was murdered on November 14 in Akabungo Village, Rubago Cell, Rukumberi Sector. RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told The New Times that several suspects were arrested in connection with the crime but he only provided one name, and no much detail.

"Among those arrested, one of them known as Nziza confessed to killing Nduwamungu and revealed the location of her head," Murangira said.

"Nziza disposed of her head in the pit latrine, driven by the belief that a killer's image remains in the victim's eyes if they look at each other during the act."

Murangira said the suspect's confession enabled investigators to find Nduwamungu's head.

Investigations continue in an effort to uncover the motive behind the murder and identify any potential accomplices.

Asked if Nduwamungu was killed because she was a genocide survivor, Murangira stated: "At this point, we cannot confirm or deny that her status as a genocide survivor was the motive. The investigation is still underway."

Nduwamungu was killed between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Her headless body was found in a compost pit at her residence. She will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 21.