East Africa: Rwanda, Horn of Africa Countries Forecast to Face Flooding Risks

20 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Eight countries in the Horn of Africa region are set to receive more than usual rainfall leading to floods, the Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc, said on Tuesday, November 20, Xinhua reports.

"More than usual rainfall expected in most parts of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, northern Burundi, northern and central Tanzania, southern and northern Somalia, southern Ethiopia and southeastern South Sudan," the ICPAC said, advising the communities in high-risk areas to exercise caution during this period.

Affected areas in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi would receive over 200 mm of rain, the agency added, also saying that temperatures are expected to be warmer than average over most parts of the Greater Horn of Africa region.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and IGAD noted in a recent report that the Horn of Africa has 67 million food-insecure people.

The institutions said that multiple climate shocks and hazards contribute to a high level of food insecurity in the region, which is prone to droughts, floods, conflicts, economic instability and displacement of populations.

The Horn of Africa, also known as the Somali Peninsula, is a large peninsula and geopolitical region in East Africa composed of Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

