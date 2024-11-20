South Africa: No Room for Construction Mafia

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has called on the police to take stronger action to arrest those found guilty of disrupting infrastructure projects.

Macpherson said government cannot negotiate with criminals in order to be able to build the essential roads, dams, schools and hospitals that people need.

Addressing the National Construction Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Tuesday, Macpherson said the summit is not just another "talk shop", but it is about taking action.

"The calibre of people gathered here - including but not limited to, the Minister of Police, KZN Premier, Deputy Ministers and MECs - proves our collective commitment to find solutions to this issue," Macpherson said.

Macpherson said they are gathered to have difficult conversations to build understanding and develop a concrete plan to permanently bring an end to the criminality and the thuggery.

"As South Africans have shown time and time again, by working together, we are able to achieve anything we put our minds to.

"The criminal syndicates, who often present themselves as legitimate business forums, have simply delayed too many public and private construction projects because they demanded a portion of the project's costs," Macpherson said.

Macpherson said it is crucial to end disruptions at construction sites, if the vision to turn South Africa into a construction site is to be realised.

"... We cannot be negotiating with criminals to allow construction projects to continue. Not only do disruptions to construction sites cost contractors, businesses and the State millions, but it also delays essential services to vulnerable communities," the Minister said.

He said disruptions at construction sites result in delays in sanitation, water, schools, hospitals and police stations, which serve millions of people.

"We simply cannot continue to allow this to happen. Furthermore, disruptions to construction sites chase away private-sector investment. No business wants to build homes, factories or offices under these conditions.

"This means fewer jobs are created at a time when unemployment is at historic levels. We will never be able to improve the lives of our people when this lawlessness continues. The action required to bring an end to criminal syndicates at construction sites may not be easy.

"It will require that we work closely together with the private sector and the police to promptly identify and address issues experienced," Macpherson said.

Macpherson commended the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for the work they have done over the past few months to bring a new sense of urgency to address the issue of the construction mafia head-on.

The summit was held to address the growing concerns surrounding safety, the construction mafia, security and other criminal activity on construction sites, as well as to promote practical solutions for building crime-free environments within the construction industry.

The summit brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, law enforcement agencies and representatives from the construction sector to engage in meaningful dialogue and share best practices for preventing crime at construction sites.