Kenyan Universities Boost Biotech Research After GMO Ban Lift

20 November 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Lynet Igadwah

Kenyan universities expect a boost in biotechnology research and education following the recent lifting of a decade-long ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The move is anticipated to spur innovation and open doors for students in fields such as genetic engineering and molecular biology, after years of regulatory restrictions.

Richard Oduor, Kenyatta University's Registrar of Research and chair of the Kenya University Biotechnology Consortium (KUBICO), said the decision has significant implications for academic and industrial stakeholders.

"Our students can now pursue biotechnology courses more freely. Previously, the ban limited practical applications of their studies," Prof Oduor told a student leaders' forum organized by KUBICO.

The ban, imposed for 12 years, had stifled research and educational advancements in related fields. Its reversal, prompted by a cabinet decision in 2022, faced multiple legal challenges, with critics citing health concerns and inadequate public consultation.

However, the Environment and Land Court ruled in 2023 that the issue had been settled, clearing the path for renewed academic engagement.

Prof Oduor highlighted that universities could now expand their curricula to include new courses aligned with emerging biotechnological trends, which he said was vital for developing local expertise.

"Industries previously struggled to source biofortified crops due to import restrictions. Now, universities can actively seek funding for research and development," he noted, adding that these changes could fuel job creation and economic growth.

Joel Ochieng, Senior Research Fellow at the University of Nairobi, stressed that the lifting of the ban followed assurances by the courts that Kenya's regulatory systems were sufficient to safeguard public health and the environment.

"The commercialisation of GMO products will help bridge the food deficit, currently estimated at 2 million tonnes, and reduce the reliance on imports," said Prof Ochieng.

University students, such as Carol Ndegwa from the University of Eldoret, view the policy shift as a chance to delve deeper into their studies and foster advancements in agricultural and health sciences.

"We are optimistic about increased food production and reduced pesticide use, along with further developments in synthetic biology," Ms Ndegwa said.

She emphasised the importance of public understanding and support for scientific advancements. "Scientists need to engage with the public to dispel misinformation and promote factual awareness," she added.

