South Africa: Critical Watchdog Roles That Auditors and Forensic Investigators Must Play

19 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Van Jaarsveld and Bernard Agulhas

If fraud, corruption and financial misconduct are to be addressed proactively and holistically, there should be statutory consequences for all the role-players, including internal auditors, audit committees and board members.

The thing about watchdogs and bloodhounds is that they should never drop their guard. The moment they take their eye off the ball, opportunities that are up for grabs will be seized, with consequences which are often difficult to reverse.

Similarly, while International Fraud Awareness Week reminds us that we are constantly surrounded by incentives, opportunities and rationalisations to commit fraud, those who have responsibilities to protect investors, creditors and the public in general need to be vigilant at all times as expectations from them are great.

Losses suffered as a result of fraud, financial or otherwise, are often of such magnitude that professional assistance needs to be enlisted. Unfortunately, this comes post facto and reminds us of the adage that "prevention is better than cure".

Auditors vs forensic investigators

This brings us to the role of auditors (we term them "watchdogs"), and forensic investigators (with no offence intended, let's call them "bloodhounds"). These terms will at least start to explain when and how these professionals deliver on their respective responsibilities, which are often misunderstood.

Auditors, for the purposes of this article, are statutory auditors registered with the...

