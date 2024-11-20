Kenya Power Launches Sustainability Strategy to Address Climate Change and Boost Resilience

Nairobi — Kenya Power has unveiled its Sustainability Strategy, aimed at integrating sustainable business practices into its operations.

The strategy outlines measures to reduce the company's carbon footprint, ensure responsible resource utilization, promote inclusivity, and uphold corporate ethics.

Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror emphasized the strategy's role in addressing climate change through initiatives such as promoting e-mobility and e-cooking technologies, enhancing clean energy sourcing, and developing eco-friendly infrastructure.

"The Sustainability Strategy will anchor our operations as a responsible corporate citizen, guiding us on short- and long-term activities to tackle challenges like climate change," said Siror.

He added, "Our goal is to build a strong, resilient, and sustainable energy ecosystem that protects the environment while meeting the needs of the communities we serve."

Kenya Power Board Chairperson Joy Brenda Masinde stressed the importance of sustainable practices, committing to leadership that ensures economic growth aligns with environmental stewardship and social well-being.

"We aim to achieve economic goals without compromising the well-being of future generations. This is both a strategic imperative and a moral obligation," she noted.

As the country's primary power distributor, Kenya Power reiterated its commitment to resource preservation to ensure continuity for future generations.