Zimbabwe: Highlanders Get Third CEO in One Year

Seasoned football administrator Brian Moyo became the third Highlanders chief executive in a year when he was appointed to the post yesterday.

Moyo, 53, replaces Sihlangu Dlodlo, who died three weeks ago.

Dlodlo had, in April, taken over from Ronald Moyo, whose contract at the club had lapsed.

Brian Moyo takes over at a time when there is so much pressure for the institution to turn its popularity into equity and discard the begging bowl syndrome that has been part of its existence.

Highlanders is currently Zimbabwe's most followed club and plays to the biggest audiences all over the country.

Club supremo Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed Moyo's appointment yesterday afternoon.

"Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Moyo as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately," said Mhlophe.

Moyo, who has worked at the Sport and Recreation, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Zimbabwe Cricket, and as Zifa education officer, has been described as a seasoned administrator having also headed the Bosso secretariat during the late Ernest Sibanda's tenure as chairman.

Mhlophe said: "Moyo, a seasoned football administrator with a wealth of experience has previously served the club in various administrative roles and has also had stints with Zifa in numerous capacities.

"His expertise and knowledge will be a valuable asset to the club. We welcome Moyo to the country's oldest, most followed, and supported football team."

Highlanders celebrates its 100 years in a year's time and little has been done to tap the commercial aspect of the event and capture the history.

The team despite its huge following has not won the league championship in 18 years, and hopes are high that since he also wears a technical cap, being a trained coach, his input will go a long way in improving the results on and off the field.

Moyo confirmed that he had joined "Isibaya Esikhulu", but could not be drawn to an interview as he had pressing matters on his table.

He holds several sports administration qualifications.