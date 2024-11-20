Zimbabwe: Minister Commissions New Tyre Plant

19 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Remember Deketeke

A plant owned by Tiger Wheels, which retreads old and used tyres, was yesterday opened by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu in Harare.

Minister Ndlovu said the commissioning of the new plant was in sync with the strategic objectives of the recently launched Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (2024-2025).

"We have already embarked on an accelerated drive to implement this plan with all relevant stakeholders. This plan is bridging the gap between the expiry of our Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2019-2023) and the development of a new Comprehensive Industrial Policy 2 which will be aligned to NDS2," he said.

"Central to this plan is a focus on facilitating local value addition and reducing our perennial trade deficit by accelerating the growth of eight identified targeted sectors, which have high growth potential for localising supply chains that include tyres, cement and motor vehicles among others."

A fundamental aspect was to ensure that Zimbabwe's transport sector benefitted from durable, world-class quality tyres, thus minimising incidences of accidents on the roads.

The chief executive officer of Tiger Wheels, Mr Rishi Magecha, said the commissioning of the new plant augmented the upper middle-income society aspirations.

"The new plant commissioned today is in sync with national aspirations of an upper middle-income society by 2030. So, this is not just any project, but a manifestation of what the President of Zimbabwe has been preaching," he said.

"In line with what most people are saying about Zimbabwe, the reality is that we have been given so much support by the Government, through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion and Zimra to be able to take the time that we needed to install this plant."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.