Southern Africa: Zim to Host Regional Construction Summit

Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe will next week host the Regional Construction Summit that will bring together stakeholders in the construction industry, government officials, investors, and international experts.

The main objective of the summit is to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and identify opportunities for growth within the region.

The Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) will host the summit that is scheduled to take place between November 27 and 30 in Victoria Falls, and will run under the theme, "Leveraging investment in infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth".

ZBCA is a non-profit national organisation established in 1985 to represent building contractors in various fields. With over 400 members across the country and four administrative regions, ZBCA promotes equity, and high standards of workmanship.

In an interview, ZBCA president Dr Tinashe Manzungu said their organisation values honesty, integrity, corporate social responsibility, safety, fairness, teamwork, professionalism, and quality assurance.

"Zimbabwe's construction industry has long been a cornerstone of its economy, contributing significantly to job creation, infrastructure development, and overall economic growth.

"However, like many other sectors, it has faced challenges in recent years, including economic instability, policy changes, and material shortages.

"To address these challenges and promote the industry's growth, the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association is organising the inaugural Regional Construction Summit. The summit will draw delegates from all the 16 SADC member countries. The theme of the summit aligns with the Government's ambitious plans to modernise the country's infrastructure, which is crucial for attracting foreign investment and boosting economic activity. The ZBCA hopes that bringing together key stakeholders from the construction industry, government officials, investors, and international experts, will help with fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and identifying opportunities for growth," he said.

Dr Manzungu said hosting the Regional Construction Summit offers several advantages for Zimbabwe.

"First, it positions the country as a regional hub for the construction industry, attracting investment and expertise. Second, it provides a platform for local contractors to showcase their capabilities and connect with potential partners. Third, the summit can generate valuable insights and recommendations that can inform government policies and industry practices".

Local contractors have lauded Government for awarding them contracts that have spurred their growth.