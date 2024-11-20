Angola: Mitrelli and Angola Inaugurate Third Hospital in just one Year

announcement

This week, the Swiss company Mitrelli celebrated another milestone in the West African country of Angola, inaugurating its third state of the art hospital in the space of a year. The Cuanza Norte General Hospital, together with the two previously inaugurated hospitals — the General Hospital in Cuanza Sul (October 2024) and the Bengo General Hospital (November 2023) — contributes to the new expanded healthcare network which reaches over 3 million residents, offering a total of 600 beds across more than 100,000 m² of healthcare infrastructure and creates close to 4,000 jobs.

The new hospital alone has a capacity of 200 beds across 15,000 m² and serves 500,000 residents as well as thousands more from neighboring provinces. Angola has been investing unprecedented efforts to provide healthcare to urban and rural Angolans alike. These new hospitals employ innovative healthcare solutions, including in oncology, surgery, rehabilitation, pediatrics, and maternity, as well as with adult and neonatal ICUs. The Cuanza Norte facility also houses state-of-the-art imaging diagnostics, a clinical analysis laboratory, and a hospital waste processing unit, supporting both high-quality care and environmental sustainability.

This integrated approach – at the heart of Mitrelli’s vision for the continent – is redefining Angola’s healthcare landscape and advancing a vision for sustainable, community-centered growth.

Indeed, beyond healthcare, this hospital is designed to become an engine for economic and professional growth, generating jobs within the community and setting a new standard in healthcare talent development. At the heart of this public-private partnership is a broad and deep comprehensive training program with the goal of empowering Angolan professionals with the expertise and resources to ensure the sustainability and self-sufficiency within the national healthcare system.

Haim Taib, Founder and President of Mitrelli and Menomadin Foundation, noted, “A strong healthcare system is foundational to the growth and prosperity of any nation, especially in regions with the world’s fastest-growing populations. When healthcare is accessible and robust, people live longer, healthier lives; employment opportunities expand; and communities prosper—contributing directly to economic resilience and national stability.”

Rodrigo Manso, Country General Manager of Mitrelli Angola, added that, “We’re incredibly proud to inaugurate our third hospital within the span of a year, a milestone that underscores our dedication to this mission and to the people of Angola. Mitrelli’s synergy across sectors allows us to deliver customized, high-standard solutions that respond to Angola’s unique needs and aspirations, including the full range of infrastructure essential to these facilities. In partnership with Angola’s leadership, we’re creating sustainable change that serves generations to come, transforming these hospitals into symbols of a nation’s dedication to its people. It’s an honor to work alongside a government so committed to shaping a brighter future for all.”

Mitrelli, a Swiss-based international Company with over a decade of profound impact in Africa has been collaborating closely with African leadership, governments, businesses, and communities, investing in and implementing innovative, holistic, and sustainable national-scale solutions. To date, the company has over 100 national-scale projects implemented across the continent, including in the areas of housing, water, food, and energy—and societal accelerators—education, healthcare, and technology.