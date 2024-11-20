Africa: Ihub Moves to New Nairobi Headquarters As It Expands Across Africa

TLDR

iHub, formerly acquired by CcHub, has relocated to a new, modern headquarters in Nairobi's Lavington area.

The new facility includes a media and entertainment hub, co-working spaces, offices for venture capital firms, and support for film, TV, and social media professionals.

iHub's growth is evident through partnerships with Safaricom and Spark Accelerator, supporting startups like Chaptr and Chumz, and investing $1.2 million in 36 edtech startups through collaboration with Mastercard Foundation.

Five years after being acquired by CcHub, iHub has relocated to a modern, two-storey headquarters in Nairobi's upscale Lavington area.

The new facility features a media and entertainment hub to support film, TV, and social media professionals, along with co-working spaces, private booths, conference rooms, and offices for venture capital firms such as TLcom and Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures.

The move signifies iHub's growth and its commitment to Kenya's tech ecosystem. This year, iHub partnered with Safaricom and Spark Accelerator to support startups like Chaptr and Chumz, while investing $1.2 million in 36 edtech startups through a Mastercard Foundation collaboration.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

iHub's new headquarters reflects its scaling operations in Kenya while bolstering its pan-African strategy with operations in Nigeria, Rwanda, and Namibia. Leveraging a syndicate model, iHub connects startups with $20,000 to $250,000 funding through loans, grants, and convertible notes. Meanwhile, CcHub is broadening its footprint, launching the Janta TechHub in Togo to support innovation across Africa. These initiatives underline iHub and CcHub's roles as critical enablers of the continent's tech ecosystem.