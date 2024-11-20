Egypt's Amenli Secures $2.3m Funding to Expand Insurance Access

20 November 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Egyptian insurtech broker Amenli secures $2.3 million funding round led by EBRD and Y Combinator
  • Funding to drive digital transformation in Egypt's underpenetrated insurance market and enhance technological capabilities
  • Amenli aims to increase Egypt's low insurance penetration to 5%, targeting a $20 billion market size

Amenli, an Egyptian insurtech broker licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), has raised $2.3 million in a new funding round led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Venture Capital arm (EBRD) with follow-on support from Y Combinator (YC).

The funds will accelerate Amenli's growth, enhance its technological capabilities, and drive digital transformation in Egypt's underpenetrated insurance market.

Amenli plans to leverage the funding to diversify distribution channels, invest in product development, and utilize FRA-supported initiatives like eKYC and eSignature. Egypt's insurance penetration is among the lowest globally, but Amenli aims to increase it to 5%, targeting a $20 billion market size.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

Amenli's rapid growth, including a 14x increase in retail distribution partnerships and a 5x expansion of SME offerings, underscores its leadership in Egypt's evolving insurance landscape. Backed by strong investors, advanced AI-driven technology, and regulatory support, Amenli is positioned to capitalize on the country's untapped insurance market, offering personalized and efficient solutions for individuals and SMEs while driving industry-wide transformation.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.