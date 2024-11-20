Africa: Jada Raises $1m to Build Africa's AI Workforce for Global Demand

TLDR

Lagos-based JADA secures $1M funding for AI training hub led by industry veterans.

JADA targets bridging global AI talent gap by training 100 professionals yearly in AI and machine learning.

AI-driven screening process ensures technical and cultural alignment for program applicants.

JADA, a Lagos-based data and analytics talent hub, has secured $1 million in funding to train and deploy Africa's next generation of AI and data professionals.

Founded in 2024 by Massimiliano Spalazzi, former CEO of Jumia Nigeria, and Olumide Soyombo, co-founder of Bluechip Technologies, the startup aims to address the global AI talent shortage by training over 100 professionals annually.

JADA will focus on experienced data professionals, offering a 4-month training program to upskill candidates in AI, machine learning, and generative AI. The startup uses an AI-driven selection process to screen applicants for technical, cultural, and background fit.

Key Takeaways

JADA's mission challenges Africa's current role in low-level AI tasks by cultivating a skilled AI workforce capable of leading global projects. By targeting businesses in Europe and the Middle East, JADA leverages Africa's cost, language, and geographical advantages, positioning the continent as a key player in addressing the global AI skills gap. With seasoned leadership and a clear revenue model, JADA is poised to redefine Africa's place in the global tech ecosystem.