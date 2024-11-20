Zimbabwe: Duo Convicted of Issuing Fake Vehicle Licence

19 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Two men, who are fake agents, were sentenced to 210 hours of community service each for defrauding a client by issuing a fake vehicle license.

Farai Muneriro (42) and Edgar Mbengeni (37), who purported to be from Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), pleaded guilty to fraud charges when they appeared magistrate Ms Tildah Mazhande.

Initially, they were sentenced to 14 months in jail, but eight months were suspended for five years conditionally.

The remaining six months were converted to community service.

Muneriro will do community service at Southlea Park Primary School while Mbengeni will serve at Hatfield Police Station.

The fake documents will be destroyed. Clarion Insurance denied issuing a policy for the vehicle. Prosecutor Mr Tendai Tapi proved that in January, Mr Knowledge Murombo sought to re-register his Mercedes Benz vehicle at the Central Vehicle Registry. He met Leonard Kuwenyi, who claimed to be an insurance agent and introduced Muneriro as a ZINARA contact. Muneriro quoted Mr Murombo US$630 but offered discount, reducing the amount to US$430.

Kuwenyi collected the payment, and Mbengeni processed the fake license.

The court heard that Mr Murombo became suspicious when he noticed the licence expires in November 2024 instead of April 2024.

