Zimbabwe: 'Be Wary of Anthrax, Blackleg'

While the rainy season traditionally associated with a flourishing landscape of growth and lush greenery, the Government has reminded farmers of the risks of anthrax and blackleg diseases linked to germinating grass.

In a recent interview, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira said both diseases thrive in conditions often associated with lush, new vegetation.

"As animals graze on the tender, new grass, they may inadvertently ingest spores or bacteria that can lead to serious health issues," he said.

The onset of the rains and the subsequent growth of grass can create an environment conducive to the survival of these pathogens, making it crucial for farmers to exercise caution.

In some areas grass is now starting to sprout and at this period the risk of animals contracting black leg and anthrax is very high.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) the country has been receiving significant rains from last week with more rains of between 20mm and 40mm expected during this week.

"While the rainy season brings the much-needed moisture for crops and pastures, it also necessitates caution among farmers," said Deputy Minister Marapira.

As the country emerges from the El Nino-induced drought that negatively impacted the national herd, the Government is looking to implement measures that foster recovery and growth of the sub-sector.

Farmers, particularly those in regions with high levels of tick infestations, are therefore being urged to implement regular dipping of livestock.

"For farmers in tick-prone areas, the importance of timely and consistent dipping cannot be overstated. It is crucial to establish a regular schedule that aligns with peak tick activity periods to ensure maximum effectiveness," he added.

Deputy Minister Marapira urged farmers to also start vaccinating their animals to curb diseases.

"By adhering to Government advisories and adopting preventive measures, farmers can protect their livestock from potentially fatal diseases, as the health of both animals and the agricultural economy depends on proactive management of issues during this critical time," he said.

More so, farmers are encouraged to restrict grazing animals to well-drained pastures that are less prone to harbouring harmful pathogenic bacteria with areas that have good drainage less likely to retain moisture, which can create a favourable environments for the growth of bacteria that cause these diseases. Implementing these practices not only safeguards the health of the animals, but also contributes to the overall sustainability of the farming operation, explained Deputy Minister Marapira.